Billy L. Duke
ELDERVILLE — Billy Duke, 87, of Elderville, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022. A visitation will be held 6 to 8 PM Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Trinity Baptist Church in Lakeport. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, September 21, 2022, At Trinity Baptist Church. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
