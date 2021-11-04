Billy Lee Toliver
KILGORE, TEXAS — Services for Mr. Billy Toliver born in Rusk County on October 5, 1946 will be Visitation Wed. November 3 2p-6p, Funeral Thursday 11AM Mt. Olive Baptist Church Longview, Tx. Services entrusted to Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home 401 N. 5th St. Longview, Tx. An obituary is available online at rosewoodcares.com
