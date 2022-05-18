Billy Ray Bush, Sr.
WASKOM — Billy Ray Bush, Sr., age 87, passed away on May 13, 2021. Mr. Bush was born on November 1, 1934 in Hope, Arkansas. Visitation will be Saturday, May 21, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Waskom from 1-2pm. Celebration of Life Service to immediately follow at 2pm. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
