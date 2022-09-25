Billy Wayne Watson, Sr.
MARSHALL — Marshall resident Billy Wayne “Bill” Watson, Sr., 82, passed away on September 17, 2022, at Christus Good Shepherd, Longview, Texas. A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, September 26, 2022, at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Official: Driver in Longview found body of pedestrian on top of car after driving to work
- Longview police: Two students charged after threats against 2 schools
- Attorneys: Longview ISD to pay $2.5 million in settlement with families in abuse case
- Patel brothers building Longview business with community in mind
- Lobos' Hale picks Alabama
- Marshall resident to auction $25M car collection this week
- Landmarks of Longview tour features homes of the Oil Boom-era
- Jalen Hale college announcement: IT'S ALABAMA!!!
- One person dies in Harrison County industrial accident
- Longview man found guilty in 2021 murder
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.