BIG SANDY — Graveside services are scheduled for Billy Wilburn McDowell, 75, of Big Sandy, 2 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at Gladewater Memorial Park in Gladewater. Interment, Gladewater Memorial Park. Arrangements by Croley Funeral Home, Gladewater. Mr. McDowell was born September 17, 1944, in Smith County, and died February 2, 2020.
Billy Wilburn McDowell
BIG SANDY — Graveside services are scheduled for Billy Wilburn McDowell, 75, of Big Sandy, 2 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at Gladewater Memorial Park in Gladewater. Interment, Gladewater Memorial Park. Arrangements by Croley Funeral Home, Gladewater. Mr. McDowell was born September 17, 1944, in Smith County, and died February 2, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.