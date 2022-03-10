Blake Allen Johnson
KILGORE — Services for Blake Allen Johnson, 29, of Kilgore will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at two o’clock in the afternoon at Danville Cemetery in Kilgore officiated by Ray Metcalf. Visitation hours will be from six until eight o’clock in the evening on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Blake completed his earthly journey on March 3, 2022.
