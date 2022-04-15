Blanca Estela Orozco Foster
LONGVIEW — Services for Blanca Estela Orozco Foster will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Longview on April 16th at 10:00AM. Burial to follow at Rosewood Park. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
