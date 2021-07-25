Blanton Dawson
GILMER Funeral services for Blanton Dawson, 81, of Gilmer, will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Interment to follow at Enoch Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, July 26, 2021, 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at McWhorter Funeral Home. Mr. Dawson was born December 5, 1939, and passed from this life July 18, 2021.
