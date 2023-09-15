Bobbie Jean Berryman Akers
LONGVIEW — Bobbie Jean Berryman Akers passed away, September 11, 2023 at the age of 95. The funeral will be held Friday, September 15th at 2 pm at Lloyd James Funeral Home, 1011 E 1st St, Tyler, TX 75701. There will be a visitation that same day at the funeral home from 1 pm-1:45 pm.
