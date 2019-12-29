HUGHES SPRINGS — Funeral services are scheduled for Bobbie Simpson Riddle, 91, of Hughes Springs, 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Hughes Springs Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis Funeral Home, Hughes Springs. Mrs. Riddle was born March 2, 1928, and died December 25, 2019.
Bobbie Simpson Riddle
