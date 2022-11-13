Bobby Crow
CARTHAGE, TX — Bobby Leon Crow, 82, of Carthage, Texas, passed away on Wednesday morning, November 2, 2022, in Carthage. He was born on March 31, 1940, in Oil City, Louisiana. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 10 - 11 a.m. on Saturday prior to the service.
