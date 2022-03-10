Bobby Earl Hutchings
LONGVIEW — Graveside services for Bobby Hutchings, 72, of Longview, will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday March 12, 2022 at Post Oak - Union Cemetery, Longview, TX. A viewing will be Friday 1-6 p.m. at Stanmore Funeral Home. Mr. Hutching was born September 24, 1949. He passed March 7, 2022.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.