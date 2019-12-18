DALLAS — Graveside services are scheduled for Bobby Eubanks, 58, of Winona, 11 a.m. Monday, December 19, 2019, at Smyrna Cemetery near Emory. Interment, Smyrna Cemetery near Emory. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. December 18, 2019, at Rader Funeral Home of Henderson. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Eubanks was born July 21, 1961, in Lamesa, and died December 14, 2019.
Bobby Eubanks
