Bobby Gene Simpson
GILMER — Bobby Gene Simpson, 85, of Gilmer, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Bobby was born May 11, 1936, in Gilmer. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.