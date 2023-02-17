Bobby Glenn Christian
MARSHALL — Services for Bob Christian, 87, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023, at East Hill Church of Christ. Interment will follow at Algoma North Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday, February 17, 2023, at Downs Funeral Home. Mr. Christian passed away on February 15, 2023, in Longview, Texas.
