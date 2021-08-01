Bobby Joe Tomastik
KILGORE Funeral services for Bobby Joe Tomastik, 62, of Kilgore, formerly of Bryan, Texas will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Grace Baptist Church in Kilgore. Burial will follow at the Kilgore Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Full obituary at www.raderfuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview-Kilgore Cable experiencing citywide outage
- 'I'm not giving up': 15 years after daughter's disappearance in Longview, Tyler woman still looking
- Longview restaurant a family affair for father, son employees
- McDonald's on Estes Parkway in Longview plans move to new, larger building
- Sheriff's office: Resident injured when teen intentionally crashes SUV into East Texas home
- 14th annual East Texas Preseason Dream Team loaded with stars from the region
- Rico's Kitchen and Cantina to expand to Longview Mall food court
- Gladewater Opry building gets new owner, future
- Whataburger in Central Longview closed for about a week; upgrades planned for all local stores
- East Texans report seeing fireball light up the sky
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.