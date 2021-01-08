Bobby Ray Collins
TYLER, TX - Funeral services for Mr. Bobby Ray Collins, 54, of Kilgore, Texas will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. at New Birth Fellowship Church. Arrangements under the direction of Victory Funeral Services. Mr. Collins was born 10/12/1966 and departed this life on 12/31/2020. Viewing on Friday, January 8, 2021, from 2 to 7 p.m. via drive-thru and exterior walk-up at Victory Funeral Services.
