Bobby Winson Parrott
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Rev. Dr. Bobby W. Parrott of Longview died October 8, 2021, at the age of 89. He was born October 13, 1931. Memorial services will be 12 noon Saturday, October 23rd at the First United Methodist Church of Longview under direction of Rader Funeral Home.
