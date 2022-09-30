Bonifacio Arriaga
LONGVIEW — Funeral Mass for Mr. Bonifacio Arriaga, 71, of Longview, 10 a.m., Saturday, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Interment, Lewis Chapel Cemetery. Viewing, Friday, September 30, 2022, 1 - 6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Mr. Arriaga was born May 14, 1951 in Mexico, and died September 22, 2022.
