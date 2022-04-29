Bonnie Ray Beckham
MARSHALL — Bonnie Ray (Singletary) Beckham, age 81, passed away on April 21, 2022. Ms. Beckham was born on April 14, 1941 in Marshall, TX. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 1:30pm at the TJ Taylor Community Center in Karnack, TX. Online condolences may be offered at www. meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.