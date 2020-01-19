LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Braeden Jones, 17, of Longview, 11 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at East Mountain Baptist Church. Interment, East Mountain Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at East Mountain Baptist Church. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Jones was born December 25, 2002, in Longview, and died January 17, 2020.
Braeden Jones
