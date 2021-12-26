Brandon Lee Blalock
HALLSVILLE — Funeral services for Brandon Blalock will be held at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Brandon will be laid to rest at Dollahite Cemetery in Hallsville TX following the service. Brandon passed away at his home in the early morning of December 18, 2021.
