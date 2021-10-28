Brannon Lamar Redwine
HENDERSON — Graveside services are scheduled for Brannon L. Redwine, 34, of Henderson, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Lee Shiloh Cemetery, Price TX. Viewing, Friday, October 29, 2021, 1 -6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Mr. Redwine was born December 1, 1986 in Henderson, and died October 20, 2021.
