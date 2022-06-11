Brenda Lynn Garrett
HOUSTON — Funeral services for Mrs. Brenda Lynn Garrett, 60, of Houston, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at King Cemetery. Visitation, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the funeral home. Mrs. Garrett passed away June 6, 2022. She was born September 16, 1961.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.