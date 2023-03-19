Brenda Perser
HENDERSON — Funeral service for Mrs. Brenda Perser, 78 of Henderson, will be held on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation on Saturday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 at the funeral home.
