Bridgette Denise Cooper - Nickleberry
MARIETTA — Funeral service for Bridgette Cooper - Nickleberry of Marietta, have been scheduled for Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10AM at Jones Hill Cemetery, CR 2350 Marietta, TX., Ms. Bridgette Cooper - Nickelberry was. Services Entrusted by Harmon & Harmon Funeral Associates of Ore City.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.