Bro. Leon Epnett
DAINGERFIELD — Services for Bro. Leon Epnett, 84, of Daingerfield will be held at 11 AM Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Ore City under the direction of Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home of Daingerfield. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 AM prior to the service. A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.hornnailhaggardfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview police use 'confirmation lights' in new initiative to curb red-light running
- TSWA All-State Softball Teams for 2022
- Fifth, sixth Longview ISD educators arrested in abuse probe
- Longview ISD pays more than $5.6M for property near high school
- Health inspections: June 7 through July 5
- Longview ISD, ETAA respond to former educator arrests in abuse probe
- CHP recover UTV possibly involved in OHV accident in Apple Valley
- Couple bringing business with natural wines, in-house brewed beer to downtown Longview
- New owner, new location for Brian and Scott's in Longview
- The Cace Kitchen in Longview nears move to original location
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.