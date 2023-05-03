Bruce Earl Stewart
WHITEHOUSE — Funeral Services for Mr. Bruce Stewart, 64, of Whitehouse, TX. will be held at 1:00 P.M. Sat. May, 6, 2023 at Whitehouse COGIC. Interment will follow at Antioch Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Fri. May, 5, 2023 from 5-7:00 P.M. at Whitehouse COGIC. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at CunninghamKilgore.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.