Bryant Keith Crabb, Sr.
PITTSURG — Memorial/inurnment service for Bryant Keith Crabb, Sr. will be held on April 22, 2023 at 10 a.m. in Kilgore Memorial Gardens. There will be no public viewing. Victory Funeral Services are in charge of arrangements. Bryant was born 1-11-1985 Dallas, TX and died on 3-30-2023 in Pittsburg, TX.
