C. Larry Smith
TATUM — Funeral services for C. Larry Smith, 76, of Tatum, will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Visitation will be 5-6:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 25 at the funeral home. Mr. Smith was born Jan. 13, 1945, and passed away Oct. 22, 2021 in Longview.
