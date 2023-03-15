C.R. “Jim” Conway
HENDERSON — Services for Mr. C.R. “Jim” Conway, 97, will be at 2:00 P.M. Mon., March 13, 2023 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Strong Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral of Henderson. Visitation will be from 2:00 - 4:00 P.M., Sun., March 12, 2023 in the Chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral home.
