Calvin Leon Brown, Jr.
LONGVIEW — Calvin Leon Brown, Jr. passed away November 27, 2022 at Hospitality Health ER in Longview, Texas at the age of 61. His funeral will be December 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at West Loop 281 Church of Christ, Longview and burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Leesburg, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.