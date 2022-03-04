Cameron DeOnte’ Steber
DALLAS, TX — Funeral services for Cameron Steber, 28, will be March 5, 2022 at noon at First Baptist Church in Kilgore. Burial at Kilgore Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be held via drive-thru at Victory Funeral Services on March 4, 2022 from 2 to 7 p.m. He was born October 14, 1993 in Kilgore and died Feb. 26, 2022.
