Carl H. Thomas
WASKOM — Carl H. Thomas, age 61, passed away on September 24, 2021. Mr. Thomas was born on September 13, 1960 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Funeral Service at 6pm on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Open Range Fellowship in Greenwood, LA. Visitation to follow the service. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
