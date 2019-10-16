DALLAS — Funeral services are scheduled for Carl Ray Eddington, of Paris 12 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at New Birth Baptist Church 2505 Campbell St Paris. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at New Birth Baptist Church Paris. Arrangements by Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Eddington was born October 3, 1968, in Paris and died October 9, 2019.
