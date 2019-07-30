GILMER — Funeral services are scheduled for Carla Jackson, 76, of Gilmer, 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at McWhorter Funeral Home. Interment, Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at McWhorter Funeral Home. Arrangements by McWhorter Funeral Home, Gilmer. Mrs. Jackson was born March 27, 1943, in Houston, and died July 29, 2019.
