Carlette Duffie Gray
JEFFERSON — Funeral service for Mrs. Carletta Duffie Gray will be 11:00 Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Jefferson Jr. High School.
Burial will follow in Mims Cemetery, Avinger, TX
Public viewing will be Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 1:00p until 5:00p at Burton Funeral Home.
