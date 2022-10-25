Carma Nell Branscum
LONGVIEW — A graveside service for Carma Nell Branscum, 92, of Longview, Texas formerly of Wichita Falls, Texas will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Crestview Cemetery in Wichita Falls. Mrs. Branscum died Thursday, October 20, 2022 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com.
