Carol Adams
DIANA — Carol Adams, 81, of Diana, Texas passed away on March 13, 2023. There will be a visitation held Wednesday, March 15th in the Chapel of Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana, Texas from 6 to 8 in the evening. A funeral service will be held Friday March 17th at the Ore City Church of Christ at 2 o’clock in the afternoon with internment to follow at the Ore City Cemetery.
