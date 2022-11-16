Carol Ann Carmichael
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Carol Ann Carmichael will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Enterprise. Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery. Carol passed away November 11, 2022. She was born May 14, 1948.
