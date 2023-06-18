Carol Newton
LONGVIEW — Carol Marie Newton was born on December 25, 1932 and passed away on June 9, 2023. A visitation for Mrs. Newton will be held on Monday, June 19 between 6 and 8 PM at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. A memorial guestbook can be signed at Raderfh.com
