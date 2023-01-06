Carol Renee Wilson
LONGVIEW — Funeral services will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Red Oak Baptist Church, Longview, TX. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Ore City, TX. A viewing will be held 1-6 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2023 at Stanmore Funeral Home. Longview. Ms. Wison was born March 5, 1960 and passed December 30, 2022.
