Carol Wood Steele
HENDERSON — Celebration of life for Ms. Carol Wood Steele, 72, of Henderson, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Laneville Cemetery. Ms. Steele passed from this life on Monday, February 28, 2022. She was born on July 11, 1949.
