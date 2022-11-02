Carol Young
HENDERSON — In loving memory of Carol Ann Young. Born on January 18, 1953 in Woolridge, MO and passed away on October 8, 2022 in Henderson, TX. The Lord was Carol’s shepherd. Carol loved the 23rd Psalm. She was loved until her death and will forever be missed. Cremation arrangements for Carol under the Direction of Rader Funeral Home of Henderson.
