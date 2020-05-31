LONGVIEW — Graveside services are scheduled for Carole Latimer Hanna, 77, of Hallsville, 10 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Hallsville Cemetery. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Hanna was born July 5, 1942, in Lumberton, and died May 29, 2020.
Carole Latimer Hanna
LONGVIEW — Graveside services are scheduled for Carole Latimer Hanna, 77, of Hallsville, 10 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Hallsville Cemetery. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Hanna was born July 5, 1942, in Lumberton, and died May 29, 2020.
LONGVIEW — Graveside services are scheduled for Carole Latimer Hanna, 77, of Hallsville, 10 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Hallsville Cemetery. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Hanna was born July 5, 1942, in Lumberton, and died May 29, 2020.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview man charged with beating sons after claiming they ate extra food
- Six Gregg County family members who gathered on Mother's Day test positive; officials watching for Memorial Day outcome
- Spring Hill senior planning to blaze trail as underwater welder
- COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Titus County
- Gregg County records fifth virus-related death as Texans gather to celebrate holiday
- Longview July 4 fireworks show back on with anonymous donation
- Local schools start exploring plans for fall
- Sabine High School graduate wins second cancer battle
- East Texas coronavirus cases top 2,400 with increase of 54 on Friday
- Longview man arrested on sexual assault of child in Smith County
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.