Caroline White Spillers
BATESVILLE — Caroline White Spillers, 81, of Batesville passed on July 21, 2022. She was born June 22, 1941 in Monroe, LA. Funeral services will be July 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at First Baptist Church in Batesville with burial to follow at Oaklawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, July 25, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Roller-Crouch Funeral Home in Batesville.
