MARSHALL — Graveside services are scheduled for Carolyn Ann Collegari, 60, of Rockwall, 11 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Rock Spring Cemetery, Scottsville. Interment, Rock Spring Cemetery, Scottsville. Visitation, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Collegari was born February 17, 1959, in Marshall, and died December 11, 2019.
Carolyn Ann Collegari
