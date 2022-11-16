Carolyn Ferguson
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — A Life Celebration service for Carolyn Ferguson age 82, will be held at The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. The full obituary and online condolences may be left at CammackFamily.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.