Carolyn Jean Capps
MARSHALL, TX — Carolyn Capps, age 86, passed away on June 17, 2022. Service will be on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Summit United Methodist Church. Visitation immediately following. Burial will follow in Algoma Cemetery. Online Condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com
