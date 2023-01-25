Carolyn Walsh
DEBERRY — Carolyn Marie Walsh, 81, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023. Visitation will be from 9:30 am-11:00 am Saturday, January 28, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Waskom with the funeral to follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Colonial Gardens Cemetery in Marshall. On-line condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
